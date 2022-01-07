James Stunt: Petra Ecclestone's ex-husband denies money laundering
The former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone has appeared in court to deny money laundering and forgery.
James Stunt, 39, entered not guilty pleas via a video link during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
He appeared with 12 other defendants who also deny money laundering. One of them, Francesca Sota, also denies forgery.
Mr Stunt is due to go on trial along with seven other defendants on 25 April.
A date for the trial of the remaining five defendants has not been fixed.
Mr Stunt married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, in Italy in 2011.
The couple had three children together before divorcing in 2017.
