Snow in Yorkshire closes schools and brings travel problems
- Published
Snow showers have forced the closure of several schools in West Yorkshire, with some travel disruption across the wider region.
Twelve schools are shut or opening late across the county due to snow, with high staff absences causing problems for some.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of West, South and North Yorkshire until midday.
It warned sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel.
The A66 is closed in both directions between the A1M at Scotch Corner in North Yorkshire and the A685 at Brough due to heavy snowfall.
Bus services have been affected in Kirklees and Calderdale, with some routes unable to reach higher areas.
In South Yorkshire, National Highways described driving conditions on the A628 Woodhead Pass as "challenging" and warned it could need to close the road if conditions did not improve.
