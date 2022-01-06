Girl sexually assaulted on wooded path in Leeds
A girl has been sexually assaulted on a wooded path in Leeds, police have said.
Officers said the girl had been attacked at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday on the path between Farnley Academy and Maple Croft, New Farnley.
The victim, who is under 16, said she had managed to break free of the man after the assault and had run off.
West Yorkshire Police said patrols in the area had been increased to provide reassurance to residents.
"We recognise that an incident of this nature next to a local school will cause understandable concern in the community," said Temp Det Supt Tony Nicholson.
He added specialist officers were supporting the girl while the investigation continued.
He said the suspect had been described as being white, in his 40s, and tall with short brown hair.
Forensic teams remain in the area and the force is appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Temp Det Supt Nicholson said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly if they saw anyone fitting the description of the suspect in the area around the time of the offence."
