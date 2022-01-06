Driver jailed for attempt to dodge six speeding fines
- Published
A driver who tried to dodge six speeding fines has been jailed for 14 months.
Avice Amjad, 42, was caught by speed cameras six times between 16 June and 11 November 2019.
He was clocked in two separate vehicles but claimed he had sold them before the offences, West Yorkshire Police said.
Amjad, of Amberley Street, Bradford, admitted six counts of perverting the course of justice and was sentenced at the city's crown court on Wednesday.
Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police's Casualty Reduction Unit, said: "Amjad thought he could avoid being accountable for the points and speeding fines but ended up in a worse situation by not being clear about who was responsible for the vehicles.
"I hope this sentence sends a message out to drivers who think they can take to West Yorkshire's roads without taking responsibility for their actions."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.