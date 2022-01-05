Huddersfield's George Hotel: Rugby league museum plans 'axed'
A council has come under fire after making "a shameful decision" to axe plans for a National Rugby League Museum in the game's birthplace.
Campaigners had expected Huddersfield's George Hotel - where the breakaway competition was established in 1895 - to become the home of a new museum.
But Kirklees Council said the venue would not be "financially viable" without an ongoing cost to residents.
The council has proposed accommodating the museum elsewhere in the town.
Peter McBride, cabinet member for regeneration at the authority, said: "With the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry, we have had to give careful consideration of our investments on behalf of local taxpayers.
"But Huddersfield is the birthplace of rugby league and the sport is an essential part of our heritage. That's why we're offering to give a home to the museum as part of our major regeneration plans in the heart of the town," he added.
It comes after Huddersfield fought off bids from Bradford, Leeds and Wigan in 2020 to win the right to host the museum.
Supporters argued The George Hotel had been central to the town's winning bid.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Andrew Cooper, the leader of the green group on the council, said: "This was a competitive process which Kirklees won against other towns on the basis of the museum being based in the George Hotel.
"Kirklees [Council] has acted in poor faith by reneging on this agreement and now risks losing the rugby league museum from the town where the sport was created," he added.
The hotel, close to the town's railway station, closed in 2013, and was bought by the council.
It is currently undergoing renovations.
