Santokh Singh: Son admits murdering father in cricket bat attack
- Published
A man who beat his father to death with a cricket bat and a metal dog bowl has pleaded guilty to his murder
Santokh Singh, 59, known as Charlie, was attacked by his son Phillip Badwal, 25, at their home in Airedale Road, Bradford, in November 2020.
Bradford Crown Court previously heard Mr Singh suffered skull fractures, a broken leg and fractured ribs.
Badwal initially admitted manslaughter and denied murder but changed his plea on day two of his trial.
On Tuesday, the court heard Mr Singh had been unhappy in the family home and had spoken about being assaulted by Badwal on a number of occasions.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said Mr Singh's older sons from a previous relationship had shown him round a new flat they had found for him on his birthday, but he was attacked the following day.
"There in the living room of his own home, Charlie Singh had been beaten to death by his own son," the jury heard.
The prosecution said the defendant called drug dealer numbers instead of emergency services after the attack, with Mr Badwal calling 999 on the morning of 30 November explaining his father had come home with his face "all smashed up".
Mr Singh was already dead or dying when paramedics arrived at the property, the court previously heard.
Badwal, of Airedale Road, has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
