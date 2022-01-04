Leeds A1(M) crash: 97-year-old Joan Croucher dies
A 97-year-old passenger injured in a wrong-way motorway crash has died.
Joan Croucher, 97, from Filey, North Yorkshire, was in a Volkswagen Polo that collided with a van on the A1 (M) near Leeds on Thursday.
The car had been travelling south on a northbound section of the road near junction 44 when it crashed.
Ms Croucher died in hospital on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The driver of the silver Volkswagen and a red Vauxhall Combo van both received minor injuries.
Police said they were particularly keen to obtain dashcam footage of the Polo on the A64 in North Yorkshire before joining the A1(M).
