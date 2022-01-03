BBC News

Bradford fire: City centre building burnt out by blaze

Two fire engines remain at the scene of a blaze in Bradford which has damaged a four-storey building

Dozens of firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a four-storey building in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent 15 fire engines to Sunbridge Road following reports of the fire shortly after 01:30 GMT on Monday.

A number of roads in and around the city centre were closed while crews brought the flames under control.

The service said two engines remained at the scene while they were "damping down" the blaze.

People were told to avoid travelling into the area.

At its height, 15 fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze

