Killingbeck crash: Man fatally hit by car named by police
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in Leeds has been named by police.
Louis Myers, 20, was fatally injured when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Crossland while crossing the A64 York Road near to Moresdale Lane, in Killingbeck.
He died in hospital from his injuries shortly after the collision at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
