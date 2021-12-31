A1(M) crash: Woman fighting for life after wrong-way crash
A woman in her 90s has suffered life-threatening injuries after the car she was a passenger in crashed while being driven the wrong way along the A1(M).
The woman was travelling in a Volkswagen Polo when it collided with a Vauxhall Combo van on Thursday.
Police said the car had driven the wrong way along the A64 from North Yorkshire before joining the A1(M) and heading south on the north carriageway.
The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, police said.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the crash, which happened about a mile from junction 44 in the Aberford area of Leeds at about 15:00 GMT.
The crash saw parts of the A1(M) and M1 close and drivers stranded for hours.
