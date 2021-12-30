Leeds city centre flats left without water for 24 hours
Hundreds of people living in a block of flats in Leeds have been left without running water for 24 hours due to a leak in a main pipe.
Residents at the Saxton complex, close to the city centre, said the situation was "taking too long to resolve".
Residential Management Group (RMG), which manages the accommodation, said it understood people's frustration and was working hard to restore the supply.
It said it was supplying bottled water to residents and keeping them updated.
Wes Brearley, who rents a flat in the complex, told BBC Radio Leeds: "Rent isn't cheap in Leeds - especially in the city centre - and you don't expect it to take this long."
He said: "I appreciate the time of year it is, but it's still a working day.
"I can't flush the loo, cook or clean - you don't realise how much you need the water until it's gone."
Another resident, Lisa McIntyre, said the water had been off for more than 24 hours, leaving residents unable to shower and without drinking water.
"We've not really had any updates either," she added.
RMG said: "We totally understand the residents' frustration with the current situation... and we are working with specialist contractors to resolve the matter.
"Initially it was identified as a water pump failure, but further investigation identified a main pipe leak."
"Contractors are now trying to address the damaged pipe, but it is a complex repair," a spokesperson added.
