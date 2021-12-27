Woman charged with attempted murder of child in Keighley
- Published
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a child on Christmas Eve.
Lisa Shackleton, 38, of Woodhouse Way, Keighley, West Yorkshire, was arrested on Friday after a child was found injured at an address in the town.
Police said the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is now believed to be in a stable condition.
Ms Shackleton is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation remains ongoing with Bradford District Police."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.