Bradford child sex abuse: Arrests made in Yorkshire and London
- Published
A total of 16 men have been arrested in West Yorkshire and London as part of a police investigation into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.
The men, aged between 33 and 60, were interviewed as part of a month-long operation concerning reported abuse in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in the district between 2002 and 2009 and relate to one female victim.
The men have been released pending further inquiries, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, said the investigation formed part of the force's work looking at both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.
"We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police", he said.
"Please be assured you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.