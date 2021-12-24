BBC News

Slaithwaite: Driver rescued from roof of sunken car in canal crash

Image source, WYFRS
The stricken driver inched his way to safety with the help of West Yorkshire fire crews

A motorist has been rescued from the roof of his semi-submerged car after it crashed into a canal.

Fire crews got a ladder to the driver after his vehicle rolled into the Huddersfield Narrow Canal in Slaithwaite late on Thursday night.

The man, who inched his way to the bank along the ladder, was unhurt, West Yorkshire Fire Service said.

West Yorkshire Police said they were alerted on Friday and arrangements were made to recover the car.

Image source, WYFRS
The car remained in the canal overnight

