Leeds cuts cost of lighting for evening burials
- Published
The cost of evening burials in Leeds is to be cut by over £300, the city council has confirmed.
Some faiths require a quick burial, often on the day of death, which can be difficult without lighting.
Previously, the cost of hiring the necessary kit in Leeds has been £500, but the council is to cut that to £188.
The authority, which carries out about 1,200 burials a year, said the cut was due to buying two sets of tower lights, instead of hiring them annually.
The council said there was significant demand for the use of mobile tower lights during the winter months, when burials in the city's cemeteries were available up to 20:00 every day.
Salma Arif, Leeds City Council's executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said she was pleased a solution to cutting costs had been found.
"Certain faiths require a burial to take place quickly, often the same day. This would be impossible during the winter months without the tower lights."
She said the saving would have a positive impact on families from diverse communities "wanting to respect their religious beliefs".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk