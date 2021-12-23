Kirkburton van crash: Driver pronounced dead at scene
One person has died after the van they were driving crashed into a wall in West Yorkshire.
The collision happened at about 19:55 GMT on Wednesday when a Mercedes Sprinter hit a wall in Storthes Hall Lane in Kirkburton, Huddersfield.
The driver, the only occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the van prior to the collision, has been asked to contact police.
Dash cam footage was also being sought by officers investigating the crash, police said.
