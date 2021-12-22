Leeds sex attack: CCTV appeal in search for suspect
Police have released new details about a sexual assault which took place earlier this year after a woman got into a car believing it was a taxi.
The 21-year-old victim got into the VW Golf at The New Bay Horse pub in Leeds during the August bank holiday weekend.
She was then attacked after the driver took her to a car park in Middleton Grove, police said.
The vehicle he used was particularly distinctive as it was missing a rear wheel trim, officers added.
The victim, who had been on a night out with friends in Hunslet, was left "traumatised" by the serious sexual assault which happened on Sunday 29 August, police said.
The attack took place in Car Park A of the John Charles Centre for Sport.
Police said following the assault the attacker drove the victim near to her home.
The woman then contacted police at about 23:15 BST.
The suspect was described as Asian, in his early 20s, about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall, with short brown hair and a short trimmed beard.
As part of the investigation into the incident, police have released CCTV pictures of the suspect's car passing various cameras on the journey.
The registration of the car was not visible in the footage, but expert analysis concluded it was a silver or grey Volkswagen Golf Mk6, thought to have been manufactured between 2008 and 2013, according to police.
Det Insp Damian Roebuck said the car was "particularly distinctive", having a missing rear nearside wheel trim at the time of the assault.
"We hope the information on the car, along with the physical description of the offender and the locations and timings involved, will mean someone will recognise him," he added.
Anyone who recognised the car, or the details of the suspect, was asked to contact police.
