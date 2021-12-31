Artist completes quest to record sunrise a day for a year
An artist who set out to capture every sunrise of the year has recorded the final dawn of his year-long project.
Tom Newhouse, from Leeds, began Project 365 in January, filming at locations around Yorkshire and the North East.
The 24-year-old, who plans to compile his footage into a film, said his quest had given him "euphoric moments".
"In a time when there has been restriction on freedom, this has given me a lot of freedom to experience the world in a different way," he said.
Seeing the world wake up was an "incredibly special thing to experience", he said, but admitted to feeling "physically and mentally drained" as his year of early starts drew to a close.
"There has been many a morning where I've been absolutely dead to the world, I've even got to a location and just fallen asleep," he said.
"It's moments like this that alleviates you of that sort of state of mind."
He arrives an hour and a half before the sun comes up, to make sure he captures every moment. He started out walking to each location, but as the days got shorter he decided to get a car and travel further afield.
"It got to early May and I had been walking like 15 miles every day for four months to get to locations, and then I had to set off earlier, and walking around with all my camera gear at 3am didn't seem like a nice thing to do," he said.
As he widened his net the project took him to various picturesque locations around the north of England, with his favourite summertime spot being Flamborough Head, on the East Yorkshire coast.
"When I discovered it for the first time I was completely overjoyed, I feel like I was in heaven or something," he said.
