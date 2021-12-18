Pedestrian killed on M1 motorway near Wakefield
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by several vehicles on the M1 near Wakefield.
Police were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 38 and 39, near Woolley Edge Services, at about 20:45 GMT on Friday.
The road, which was closed for seven hours, re-opened at 03:45.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances to the death, West Yorkshire Police said, with officers appealing for witnesses.
