Muhammed Hussain: Man cleared of murder detained for separate attack
A 20-year-old man cleared of murdering a Bradford teenager has been detained for his role in a violent street attack a fortnight before the fatal stabbing.
On Wednesday at Bradford Crown Court, Hashim Sajjad was found not guilty of the murder or manslaughter of 19-year-old Muhammed Mujahid Hussain.
Mr Hussain died following a violent confrontation in Duckworth Lane in Bradford on 22 April.
Sajjad was kept in custody until Friday and sentenced for an attack on 8 April.
He was told to serve three years in a young offenders institution after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Sajjad, of Wheatlands Crescent, Bradford, told the jury at his trial that he was acting in self defence when he stabbed Mr Hussain in the chest.
Mr Hussain was taken in a car to Bradford Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead in the early hours of 23 April.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said the victim of the attack a fortnight before Mr Hussain's death had been walking along Toller Lane when a car driven by Sajjad stopped nearby, with four men leaving the vehicle.
The victim was struck with a hammer and kicked while on the ground, with the victim suffering leg and foot fractures and a dislocated knee.
Three teenagers pleaded guilty to a joint offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and were each sentenced to 30 months detention in a young offenders institution at an October hearing.
