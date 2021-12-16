Leeds family's pet cat fatally shot in 'sickening attack'
A family's pet cat was fatally shot in the back of the head and the animal's body dumped in a carrier bag in Leeds, the RSPCA has said.
Owner Annita Radukanu said the body of five-year old Sansa was found by a litter-picker in a bag off Halton Moor Road in Halton Moor last month.
The RSPCA said it was investigating the killing of the marble Bengal cat.
Ms Radukanu said: "I just can't understand why someone would want to do something so horrific."
She added that Sansa had been missing for five days before the "heartbreaking" discovery on 30 November.
When Ms Radukanu, who shares ownership of Sansa with her ex-partner, took the cat's body to the vets to check the microchip, an X-ray confirmed her pet had been shot at close range in the back of the head.
"She was such a friendly cat who did not venture far and would not cross roads", she said.
Ms Radukanu added: "The vet said she would have probably died instantly and then was placed in the carrier bag which was dumped like rubbish.
"My son keeps crying about missing her and I can't stop thinking about it."
She said Sansa's collar was missing and she believed someone may have kept the animal for a few days before her body was eventually discovered.
RSPCA inspector Emma Ellis said she wanted to hear from anyone in the area who might have information about the killing or any CCTV footage.
Ms Ellis said: "This is a sickening attack on a pet cat which was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head."
