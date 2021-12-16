Imran Ahmad Khan: Trial set for Wakefield MP accused of sexual assault
An MP accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008 is to go on trial next year.
Imran Ahmad Khan, who represents Wakefield in West Yorkshire, faces a single count of sexual assault against the teenager in Staffordshire.
On Thursday, the 48-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey in London via video-link and the case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court.
A two-week trial has been scheduled to start on 21 March.
The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, has been suspended by the Conservative Party and sits in the Commons as an independent.
His solicitor previously said the allegation against the MP, who was elected in 2019, would be "vigorously defended".
