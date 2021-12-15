Beyake Keita Ann death: Suspended sentence after Bradford park fight
- Published
A man has received a suspended prison sentence for his role in a fight in a Bradford park which resulted in the death of a man.
Beyake Keita Ann, 21, died three weeks after he was injured in Attock Park on the evening of 23 August 2016.
Mohammed Yaseen Miah, 27, was earlier given 21 months in jail, suspended for a year, at Bradford Crown Court.
Miah had pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder in October.
The court heard on the day of the attack, a group of Gambian men had been playing football when the ball was accidentally kicked off the pitch and hit a parked car.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said an Asian male took exception to what happened and an argument started with pushing and shoving.
The game resumed but after phone calls had been made a group of about 30 men, some armed with baseball bats, arrived at the park.
The court heard during the violence Beyake was struck over the head with a baseball bat suffering injuries that later proved fatal.
Miah, of Heath Terrace, Bradford, was charged after undercover police officers were deployed in the long-running murder investigation.
He admitted his presence at the park in recorded conversations.
He had driven there after getting a phone call but had not had a weapon nor used any violence himself.
Miah also accepted he had driven a man away from the park following the attack.
Barrister Jeremy Hill-Baker, for Miah, highlighted that his client had been 21 and had no previous convictions at the time.
The police investigation had involved undercover officers "befriending" his client and plying him with drink in an effort to get information, he said.
"Such admissions as he did make resulted in him being prosecuted," said Mr Hill-Baker.
He said Miah was now in work and acting as a carer.
Miah was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid community work.
