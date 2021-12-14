Star Hobson: Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder
A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old toddler who died after months of physical abuse.
Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in a West Yorkshire hospital on 22 September 2020.
Savannah Brockhill, 28, inflicted "catastrophic" injuries upon the toddler in the time leading to her death.
