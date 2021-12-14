Star Hobson: Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder
A woman has been found guilty of murdering her partner's 16-month-old daughter after months of physical abuse.
Savannah Brockhill inflicted "catastrophic" injuries on Star Hobson, whose mother was also convicted of causing or allowing her death.
Star suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in West Yorkshire on 22 September 2020.
Her mother Frankie Smith and Brockhill will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Smith was cleared of an alternative manslaughter charge.
Star's great-grandfather, David Fawcett, said the toddler's death had "torn the family apart" and they would "never, ever, get over losing Star".
"You just can't believe we're never going to see her again," he said.
"It's the facts of what happened to her as well, that's killing us. To lose a child, it's a horrible feeling. But it's the way we lost Star that's just horrendous."
The jury in the seven-week trial heard that the infant, from Keighley, near Bradford, died from "utterly catastrophic injuries" and had been either punched, kicked or stamped on in the weeks and months before her death.
Prosecutor Alistair MacDonald said Star had "suffered a number of significant injuries at different times".
These injuries included fractures to the back of the head and right shin, with the latter "caused by forceful twisting".
CCTV footage, mobile phone pictures and video clips were shown to the jury, showing the child with various bruises and marks to her face and body.
In one piece of footage, captured at a recycling plant in South Yorkshire nine days before Star's death, Brockhill appeared to be lunging at the infant three times in her car.
So soon after the distressing details of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' last difficult months, we are again trying to understand why a child was not better protected.
In Star Hobson's case, her wider family was concerned, social workers and police visited, but none got a picture of what was really going on.
For both children, manipulative parents or partners kept questioners at bay, but there is a wider context.
In Bradford, the troubled children's services department involved in Star's case has struggled with high demand, high staff turnover and high caseloads for some social workers.
More generally, during a decade of squeezed budgets, children's services have increasingly concentrated efforts on clearly high-risk cases. Research shows between 2010 and 2020, spending on early intervention halved.
This lower-level family support can head-off later problems and certainly Star's mother was said to have struggled as a parent for some time.
It is impossible to know whether more family services, embedded in local communities, would have made any difference in these cases, but we do know they provide an important safety net.