Leeds pub bookings suffer amid change in Covid-19 rules
By Simon Browning
BBC business reporter
- Published
A pub in Leeds has seen its Christmas bookings take a hammering as customers worry about new Covid rules and the spread of Omicron.
The Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton has seen 650 cancellations for the festive period, with 50 people cancelling their bookings for this weekend.
Landlady Nicola Moxham said: "Every booking has been in touch to see what the policy is and if they can cancel."
She said the impact of implementing new Covid measures was "devastating".
"We've seven chefs in the kitchen, then half the bookings don't turn up, we've prepped all that food," she said.
The Mustard Pot has been gearing up for a busy Christmas for months, keen to recoup heavy losses it suffered during the past 18 months.
The pub has put a tepee in the garden and has a substantial function room to cater for large groups of Christmas parties, but it is these party bookings that are now costing the business.
Ms Moxham said people call up and say their company's policy has changed and they can no longer go ahead.
She added there were also NHS staff parties, but those bookings cancelled a few weeks ago.
"It's hard to manage, as we spent so long getting these bookings in, we spent thousands getting a tepee, how are we going to cover these costs?", she said.
The wastage of food and chef preparation time is one of the core issues.
"We've just spent all day making that - then they cancel. Stuffing for the turkey. Filleting the fish. Sauce preparation".
All bookings were made with a £10 deposit, but Ms Moxham said customers "are kicking off, saying it isn't fair" that they can't get that back, or are being asked for an additional supplement because the cancellations are coming so late.
"It leaves us in a difficult situation," she said.
Ms Moxham said groups of friends who had booked tables for a Christmas celebration of drinks and dinner were also suffering, with groups of 10 on average appearing to be cut in half.
Staffing is the other key problem as the pub had to work hard to recruit enough hospitality staff and chefs to service all its bookings, which are now being cancelled.
The government announced new restrictions on Wednesday, including compulsory face coverings in most indoor public venues, including theatres and cinemas - but not in pubs and restaurants.
NHS Covid Passes will be needed to enter some venues from Wednesday 15 December, if approved by MPs.
