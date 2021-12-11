CCTV released in witness hunt for Ilkley burglary
Police have released CCTV images of two people who they believe may have seen a man who attacked another man in his own home, leaving him seriously injured.
The 71-year-old was at his home in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, when a man entered his flat and hit him over the head, stealing his car keys.
He remains in hospital being treated for his injuries.
Police believe the people seen at Burley-in-Wharfedale railway station on 29 November could help in the inquiry.
The suspect has been described as a white man, slim and about 6ft tall with mousey brown hair.
The attack took place at the man's flat, above a shop on Brook Street, Ilkley, at about 20:00 GMT on 29 November.
A number of items were stolen from his home, including his car keys and then his car, a red BMW X5, which was found in Wortley, Leeds, the next day.
Det Insp Suzanne Hall of Bradford CID said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries following this horrific incident that has left a man in hospital.
"We believe the people in the CCTV images will be able to assist us with our inquiries, and we are urging anyone who recognises them to please get in touch or come forward.
"We are still appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the victim's address around the time of the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage covering The Grove, Brook Street, and along the A65 and A660 towards Leeds between 6pm and 8.30pm on November 29 to please come forward."
