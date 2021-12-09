Paedophile Geoffrey Rooney admits new offences after prison release
A former Royal Navy sailor who was jailed for raping a baby has admitted further child sex offences after being released from prison on licence.
Geoffrey Rooney, of Moore Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for 14 years in 2015 for abusing children.
After being released earlier this year, Rooney made and distributed hundreds of indecent photographs of children, Bradford Crown Court was told.
The case was adjourned until 11 February for pre-sentence reports.
The ex-chief petty officer appeared in court via video link on Thursday and was recalled to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence.
He also admitted two counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and breaching the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.
The court heard his latest offending took place between July and November when he was arrested in a joint police operation involving West Yorkshire Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
Rooney, formerly of Plymouth, Devon, was jailed in 2015 at Plymouth Crown Court for a string of child sex offences including the rape of a six-month-old baby.
The court heard that he had "glorified" in his abuse, sending pictures to other paedophiles via his mobile phone.
Sentencing him in January 2015, Judge Paul Darlow said his offences were "utterly incomprehensible".
He said Rooney's actions had "demonstrated all the casual, callous depravity of a predatory paedophile".
The family of two of his victims said the "lack of remorse" shown by Rooney had made it "very difficult to come to terms with his crimes".
"We believe Geoffrey's sexual preference for children can never be cured completely," a statement read.
