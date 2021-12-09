Leeds Bradford Airport makes 2030 carbon neutral pledge
- Published
Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has pledged to become one of the first carbon neutral airports in the UK by 2030.
Airport bosses plan to "decarbonise" terminal operations and convert on-site vehicles to low or zero emissions to achieve their "net zero" target.
Critics say the move, though welcome, is a "grain of sand" compared to the emissions produced by aircraft at LBA.
LBA said it had already achieved a 48% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2015.
Airport CEO Vincent Hodder said: "This net zero commitment is one of the most ambitious made by a UK airport.
"Of course, emissions from aircraft are a concern across the aviation industry and we do not deny that or ignore it, but we are clear in our role to provide appropriate infrastructure and incentives to support the wider decarbonisation efforts of our partners and supply chain, as well as advocating for technological advances."
Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport, formed to oppose LBA's as yet unapproved development plans, said any attempt to cut emissions, however small, was welcome.
However, secretary Ian Coatman added: "The huge elephant in the room here, or jumbo jet in the room if you like, is the fact this commitment excludes aircraft and given that aircraft are responsible for around 99% of the emissions at Leeds Bradford then that is one heck of a gap.
"So this commitment is just a grain of sand in the desert."
Mr Hodder said while the airport was focussing on emission it is "directly responsible for and is fully in control of" it would support companies using the site to reduce their own.
He added that several of the airlines which use LBA have made their own commitments on reducing carbon emissions, including Jet2, Ryanair and KLM.
LBA's plans include securing renewable heating contracts, energy efficient air-conditioning and introducing electric-powered airport shuttle busses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.