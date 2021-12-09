Shahid Walayat jailed over Wakefield child sexual assault
A man who spent 25 years in prison for murder has been jailed for six years after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child.
Shahid Walayat, 48, began assaulting the girl at a house in Wakefield in 1989 when she was about six years old and he was 16, Leeds Crown Court heard.
The abuse stopped before 1992.
In 1993, Walayat was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Julia Baines near her home in Wakefield. He was sentenced to life in prison and released in 2018.
Shortly after his release, the abuse victim reported the earlier sexual assaults to West Yorkshire Police.
Walayat, of Frederick Street, Liversedge, was found guilty of four counts of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police Detective Sue Marshall said: "Walayat is a dangerous sexual predator and assaulted his victim when she was a defenceless child.
"The victim was very courageous to come forward... to seek justice for what he had done to her and we are pleased to see he will now face the consequences of his actions, a crime he thought he would be able to get away with."
Walayat was also issued with an indefinite restraining order relating to the victim.
