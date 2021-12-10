Women in Bradford subjected to abuse from city's motorists
Staff and students at the University of Bradford say they face a daily barrage of harassment from male motorists as they walk to and from campus.
Women have complained they have been subjected to regular "cat calling" and "whistling" from passing cars.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Udy Archibong said all women deserved to live "free from harassment and abuse" but the problem had worsened during the pandemic.
A Reclaim the Night march will take place later to highlight the issue.
The harassment has been targeted at women as they walk along Great Horton Road to and from the university's campus, students said.
Saraah Hanif, 20, said: "You're just going about your day and there's men in cars beeping, cat calling, saying silly things.
"It just makes me feel really uncomfortable. How would they like it if it was their sister?"
Kayleigh Singh, 23, said: "It's cat calling, cars beeping - it's just random men.
"It's too normalised and you take it as people just being how they are, but it is harassment and it shouldn't be like that."
Prof Archibong said Great Horton Road was notorious for harassment and it made women and girls feel unsafe.
"We do not feel we belong. Regardless of the time of day we cannot walk freely.
"We deserve to live, work, learn and play in a city free from harassment and abuse."
Prof Archibong said the march was about calling for "respect and dignity" for women on the city's streets.
She added: "Women have a right to feel safe everywhere and to go about their daily business without fear."
The march, which also involves Bradford College, Bradford Council and Hate Crime Alliance, will see people walk from the university, down Great Horton Road and on to City Park where there will be speeches.
