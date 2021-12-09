Lindley: Arson probe after house 'explosion' in Huddersfield
A street has been cordoned off after a reported explosion at a house in Huddersfield.
Police and firefighters were called to an address in Dearne Fold, Lindley just after 23:30 GMT on Wednesday following a "concern for safety call".
No-one was injured but damage was caused to the property and to cars outside, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force said it was being treated as arson and said enquiries were ongoing.
