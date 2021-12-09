BBC News

Lindley: Arson probe after house 'explosion' in Huddersfield

A street has been cordoned off after a reported explosion at a house in Huddersfield.

Police and firefighters were called to an address in Dearne Fold, Lindley just after 23:30 GMT on Wednesday following a "concern for safety call".

No-one was injured but damage was caused to the property and to cars outside, West Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said it was being treated as arson and said enquiries were ongoing.

