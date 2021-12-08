Homes evacuated after 'small explosion' at house in Huddersfield
A number of properties have been evacuated after an explosion at a house in Huddersfield.
Emergency services were called to Bradford Road, in the Hillhouse area, at about 02:00 GMT, to reports of "a small explosion", police said.
Nobody was injured but the house was left damaged and residents in "a small number" of neighbouring properties had to be temporarily rehoused.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has started an inquiry, officers say.
A section of Bradford Road between Honoria Street and Eleanor Street remains closed and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
