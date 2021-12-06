Bradford Beck in Shipley could be uncovered for new park
A beck in West Yorkshire which has been covered for decades could finally be opened up again as part of a new park.
Bradford Beck, which currently passes through an underground culvert near Bradford, would be the focus for the £3.25m Shipley Fields Park, if council plans are approved.
The council said that as well as being of benefit to local residents, it would remove a "significant" flood risk.
A public consultation on the plans will now run until 12 January.
Originally, Bradford Council had proposed that the "linear" Shipley Fields Park and Bradford Beck works would be tied to a major highways scheme aimed at improving traffic between Shipley and Saltaire, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the park plans had now been moved forward so it could be an "enjoyable space for everyone" by as early as Summer 2023, Bradford Council said.
The plans include new wildflower meadows, wetlands and woodland areas in a bid to "entice more wildlife to the area".
Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw said Shipley Fields Park would be a "great asset" for nearby Bolton Woods, Frizinghall, Shipley and the wider area.
"Not only will [the works] permanently remove a significant flood risk, but also develop the beck as an enjoyable space for everyone," he said.
"We want to promote active recreation and overall better community health by making it more convenient and gratifying to get out and about."
Under the traffic plans, Valley Road and Canal Road would be widened and Manningham Lane would have better bus and cycle lanes and pedestrianised facilities installed.
