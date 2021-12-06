Dogs parade in Scrooge-themed pooch pageant in Leeds
- Published
Dozens of pets paraded their paws at a Scrooge-themed canine beauty pageant.
Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds were dressed in various festive gowns and outfits at the "Furbabies" event in West Yorkshire.
Organisers said nearly 90 dogs from as far afield as Portsmouth attended the pageant, which was held in Collingham Memorial Hall, near Leeds, on Sunday.
Director Philip Hodgkins, 65, from Leeds, said the dogs outfits were assessed by a team of judges.
"We've got pugs, we've got chihuahuas, we've got beagles, we've got Afghans, we've got springer spaniels, we've got whippets... we've got everything", said Mr Hodgkins.
"They come and parade up and down the red carpet, in front of some judges, and the judges judge them as they see fit".
The event was first held in 2019 to raise money for a dogs rescue charity, with pooches bring put forward in various categories to be crowned best king, queen, prince and princess.
This year the theme was Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.