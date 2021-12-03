Alex Theodossiadis: Leeds NHS trust apologises DJ inquest
A hospital trust has apologised to the family of a DJ who died after contracting meningitis.
Alex Theodossiadis, who was 25 and from Leeds, died after he was transferred between two hospitals in the city in January 2020.
His inquest heard he was moved without a nursing escort and with inadequate handover notes.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said "the care he received was not to the standard we would expect".
Mr Theodossiadis had been unwell for days before he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by taxi and then transferred across the city.
He died on 28 January after he was seen to fall and bang his head on the floor at St James' Hospital, although an inquest in Wakefield heard he was likely to have already succumbed to meningitis.
The causes of his death were listed as sepsis, meningitis and a subdural haemorrhage, with coroner Kevin McLoughlin delivering a narrative conclusion.
The coroner expressed concern about protocols hospital medics had in place for dealing with cases of meningitis, saying that when timely treatment was essential, patient pathways should be clearly understood.
He also said a better handover between hospitals could have warned staff how he had tried to get out of his bed at the infirmary while in a confused state.
During the inquest, Mr Theodossiadis' family, who live in Hale, Greater Manchester, questioned the care he received.
Mr McLoughlin said Mr Theodossiadis registered with a local GP after feeling ill and was given an appointment in three weeks, but his symptoms were not discussed during the telephone call.
He said: "On a national scale this tragic case can have a value to heighten awareness amongst GP receptionists of the need to be vigilant in relation to the insidious nature of meningitis."
Dr Phil Wood, chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Alexander's family and apologise that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect.
"We accept the findings of the coroner and we will provide a detailed response to ensure lessons are learned from this."
