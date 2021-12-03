Bradford rats: Three fined for feeding birds in rodent crackdown
Three people in Bradford have been fined for feeding birds as part of a push to reduce rat infestations.
Littered food is blamed for the growing rat problem in Bradford Moor and Peel Park, according to a council report.
People feeding the ducks at a pond and leaving "excessive" waste has also been identified as a source of food for the rodents.
The council is set to hear more about how the rat problem has grown in the city at a meeting next week.
As well as fly tipping and anti-social behaviour, members of the Bradford Council's Bradford East Area Committee will be told on Wednesday that there have been numerous complaints of rats.
Referring to the work done in the Bradford Moor ward, the report said people littering food on the pavement has led to an increase in reports of rodents, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Wardens have been delivering leaflets and talking to residents to prevent this from happening," the report said.
"Where residents have persisted and continued to feed birds in this manner wardens have issued fixed penalty notices for littering. To date, three fixed penalties have been issued."
Rats attracted by people feeding swans is also an issue in Peel Park, according to officers.
Their report said excessive food waste near the pond had led to an increase in rats and "a potential to spread disease".
There have also been numerous calls about "rodent infestations" in the Bolton Road area.
Officers believe this is down to the amount of litter linked to local fast food businesses.
The report says: "The Warden has been engaging with business owners to minimise packaging and litter and to ensure all trade waste was contained in suitable bins.
"Litter pickers have been provided and some businesses now undertake regular litter picks outside their businesses."
