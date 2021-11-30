Leeds Baby Bank charity faces 'uncertain future'
A charity that supplies baby food and clothes for families living in poverty says it faces an "uncertain future" after demand for its services doubled and its funding reduced.
Leeds Baby Bank provides basic essentials such as nappies, formula, clothes and toys.
The organisation said referrals had doubled to 1,000 in the last year.
Founder Chantal Nogbou said the charity only had enough money to operate for the next six months.
"In the last nine months, we have seen a significant decline in our income from trusts. Income we rely on to fund our vital services," she said.
"As we face the next few months, we are asking the people of Leeds to help us in keeping our services going."
Ms Nogbou, who set up the charity in 2017, said it cost £90,000 a year to run its services.
One woman who used the Baby Bank when she was pregnant said she was not able to prepare for the birth of her child as her ex-partner had threatened her and she was afraid to leave her home.
"I was struggling financially too," she said.
"Leeds Baby Bank contacted me and asked me what I needed. A few days later the things I asked for were delivered to my house, I gave birth the next day.
"I am so grateful for their help and what they did for me and my kids."
