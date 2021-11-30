Man, 71, seriously injured in burglary at his Ilkley home
A 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked in his home during a burglary.
Police said the man was assaulted with what is believed to be a metal bracket at Brook Street in Ilkley, West Yorkshire at 20:00 GMT on Monday.
Officers are hunting for the suspect, described as a white man, of slim build, approximately 6ft (1.81M) tall with mousey brown hair.
The victim remains in hospital and his medical condition is not known.
Det Insp Suzanne Hall of Bradford CID appealed for witnesses who saw "any suspicious activity in the area".
She added officers believed it "to be an isolated incident" and West Yorkshire Police had deployed "enhanced patrols in the area to reassure residents" while the investigation is ongoing.
