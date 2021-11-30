Sean Lock: Ossett postie's portrait passed to family by raffle winner
A digital portrait of the late comedian Sean Lock has been gifted to his family by the person who won it in a charity raffle.
Postman Adam Schofield, from Ossett, in West Yorkshire, created the tribute as he had often listened to Mr Lock as he painted.
The work, which raised £750 for Macmillan, was won by Katie Smith who then pledged it to the comic's family.
Mr Lock's relatives had entered the contest without success
Ms Smith said her prize was a "great portrait" and thanked Mr Schofield for donating it "to such a good cause."
Mr Lock's brother, Paul, and niece, Rosie, had entered the raffle but did not win.
However, Paul said after receiving the image it was now with the comedian's widow, Anoushka, who "absolutely loves it".
A comedy panel show favourite, Mr Lock was a team captain on the series 8 Out of 10 Cats, hosted by Jimmy Carr.
He also appeared on QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
His death from cancer at the age of 58 was announced in August.
Mr Schofield, 42, is colour blind so he finds it hard to mix paints but the amateur artist works on an iPad using a paint programme.
He has also created pictures of John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie among others.
