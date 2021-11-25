Hugh Galashan: Would-be abuser caught in police sting
A former soldier who intended to rape a four-year-old girl and her baby sister has been jailed after being caught in an undercover sting.
Hugh Galashan, 62, travelled from Bradford to Sheffield for the meeting bearing chocolates for the children.
However, he had actually arranged the visit with an undercover police officer who was posing as the girls' mum.
He was found guilty of 13 offences and jailed for four years at Bradford Crown Court.
The court heard how Galashan travelled to Sheffield on 19 May and was arrested as he walked to what he believed was the home of the girls' mother.
He had set up the meeting during online chats and a face-to-face meeting with the undercover officer.
As well as carrying Maltesers, Galashan, of Fallowfield Gardens, Bradford, had packed items to facilitate the abuse of the girls.
At his trial, Galashan claimed the police officer brought up the topic of abusing her children and he went along with it in the hope of meeting the woman and having sex with her.
His barrister, Matthew Harding, said it would be his client's first taste of custody and for a man of 62 convicted of such offences it would not be an easy experience.
Mr Harding added the former soldier had served his country in the Army and had undertaken charity work.
As well as his jail term for arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence, Galashan was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order which limits his use of the internet and bans him from having unsupervised contact with children.
