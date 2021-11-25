Bori Benko: Man in court charged with murder over Bradford stabbing
A man accused of stabbing a school worker to death has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Bori Benko, 24, was found at her flat in Sherborne Road, Great Horton, Bradford, early on Sunday.
Zbigniew Soj, 23, appeared before city magistrates earlier charged with her murder.
Mr Soj, of Sherborne Road, was further charged with attempting to murder a 21-year-old woman found seriously hurt at the scene.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on Friday.
