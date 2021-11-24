Little Heroes Cancer Trust boss Colin Nesbitt ordered to pay £25,000
The founder of a children's cancer charity, who "creamed off" £87,000 from it for himself has been ordered to pay back less than what he stole.
Colin Nesbitt, 60, set up the Bradford-based Little Heroes Cancer Trust in 2008 after his grandson became ill.
He was jailed for 20 months in April for transferring cash meant for the charity into other bank accounts.
At a Bradford Crown Court Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing, Nesbitt was told to pay back about £25,000.
Judge Jonathan Gibson heard the sum, which the 60-year-old must pay within the next three months, represented his "total realisable assets" from cash seized by police and money he held in two bank accounts.
Prosecutor James Lake said Nesbitt had made a submission before his sentencing that he had benefitted more than £40,000 including interest.
Nesbitt, who was featured in Channel 4's programme The Secret Millionaire in 2012, was convicted of stealing £87,000 and defrauding the charity out of a further £235,000 after a five-week trial.
During his sentencing, Judge Gibson said Nesbitt, of Kent Road, Bingley, had used his position to "cream off" some of Little Heroes' proceeds for himself.
The judge said this was "money that could have gone for the alleviation of the plight of very sick children".
Defence barrister Matthew Donkin argued significant amounts had been spent on legitimate charitable expenses and it could not be proven how much had actually been lost.
The charity closed down some months after Nesbitt was arrested in 2015.
