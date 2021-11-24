Bori Benko: Man charged with murder over Bradford stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a school worker in Bradford.
The body of 24-year-old Bori Benko was discovered in her flat on Sherborne Road in the Great Horton area of the city early on Sunday.
Another woman, 21, was also seriously hurt and continues to receive hospital treatment, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 23-year-old man from Bradford is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
He is also charged with attempted murder.
