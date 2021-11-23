Headie One: Rapper's tour bus pulled over in Leeds by armed police
A rapper's tour bus was pulled over by armed police just minutes before he was due on stage in West Yorkshire.
Headie One, whose real name is Irving Ampofo Adjei, was due to perform at Leeds O2 Academy on Monday evening.
The stop was shown live on the drill artist's Instagram account, which has more than 846,000 followers.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed armed officers had stopped a vehicle in Leeds city centre and said no arrests were made.
In the video, a man can be heard shouting "my hands are up" as the bus door is opened.
Armed police can be seen on the street and one officer points to someone on the bus and tells the person recording the incident to "step out".
One of the men leaves the vehicle, repeating "my hands are up" and asking "what's wrong?"
In the footage, the police then appear to try and restrain one of the men who can be heard saying: "You're going to break my wrist, bruv."
At another point, the man states "relax, I'm not fighting you" to an officer who then tells the man to "stop fighting us".
Police can also be heard ordering the man broadcasting via Instagram to put his phone down.
From the video, it appears officers removed and restrained the men who had been seated in the back of the bus.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed officers conducted a stop on a vehicle in Leeds city centre yesterday evening. No arrests were made."
The incident meant the performance by the 27-year-old, from Tottenham, was slightly delayed.
Headie One's debut album, Edna, named after his late mother, reached number one in the UK Album charts in 2020.
His publicist and management have been approached for comment.
