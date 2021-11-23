Farnley: Mother and child rescued after Leeds arson attack
- Published
A mother and her young child were rescued by firefighters after an arson attack at their home, police have said.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on Butterbowl Mount in Farnley, Leeds.
A window was smashed and a fire started in the living room while the victims were upstairs, West Yorkshire Police revealed.
Officers said the incident "could easily have had more serious consequences".
The force, which has appealed for witnesses or information about the blaze, said it was treating the fire as arson with intent to endanger life.
Det Insp Guy Shackleton added: "This incident could easily have had more serious consequences and we are treating it very seriously."
