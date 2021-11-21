Bradford: Man arrested after woman dies in Shearbridge
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Bradford.
Police said officers were called to an address on Sherborne Road in the Shearbridge area of the city at about 04:45 GMT.
The woman was found with serious injuries and died a short time later, officers said.
The arrested man remains in police custody, and any witnesses have been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.
