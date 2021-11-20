BBC News

Heckmondwike: Man, 74, dies after car hits wall

The crash happened on Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike at about 11:30 GMT

A 74-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a wall and other vehicles in West Yorkshire.

A blue MG ZS mounted the kerb on Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike at about 11:30 GMT.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said his family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

