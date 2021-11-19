Casey Badhams stabbing: Halifax man denies murder
- Published
A 21-year-old man has denied murdering a man in Halifax earlier this year.
Casey Badhams, also 21, died after being found in Myrtle Avenue on 7 August with serious injuries after being stabbed, police said.
Jake Wilkinson, of Furness Drive, Halifax, was later charged with murder in relation to Mr Badhams' death.
Mr Wilkinson, who appeared before Bradford Crown Court on Friday, denied murdering Mr Badhams and a date of 7 February 2022 was set for his trial.
He also denied possessing a knife in Myrtle Avenue on 7 August.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.