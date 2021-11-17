Women's rugby league: Huddersfield-based archive gets funding
- Published
A £90,000 project to create a female rugby league archive and raise the profile of the women's game has been announced.
Julie Lee, a trailblazer in the sport who began refereeing men's games in the 1980s, will lead the scheme.
The Life with the Lionesses venture will be supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Ms Lee said: "This is a project very close to my heart which will help us put a spotlight on some amazing women."
Originally from Hull, Ms Lee, who retired from the game in 2000, has already had her sporting life turned into a play.
The project wants to educate young women and girls across the north of England about the role models who pioneered women's international rugby league .
David Renwick, of the lottery fund, said it meant the "history, voices and memories of women in rugby can be heard for generations to come".
The project at the Heritage Quay at the University of Huddersfield will focus on Castleford, Featherstone, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, St Helens, Wakefield, Warrington, Wigan and York.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.